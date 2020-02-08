Half a million pound boost for Fermanagh Women’s Aid

A NUMBER of Fermanagh groups are kick starting the new decade with a £520,000 grants boost from the National Lottery fund.

Fermanagh Women’s Aid have been granted £498,237 to fund their ‘Safety and Well-being Support’ project that will run over the next four years. In a statement from the National Lottery, it said, “The project will benefit approximately 160 women in Fermanagh who have experienced domestic and sexual violence, and 120 children.

“It includes tailored crisis intervention support and a personal development programme that provides women with the tools they need to improve their confidence, help them understand the patterns of abusive behaviours, develop coping strategies and improve their social networks to reduce isolation.”

Other groups from the area include, Aghadrumsee Primary School, which is using their £10,000 grant to create an active play and social space for children of the local area that can be used all year round. ‘Early Years Children and Family Centre,’ based in Enniskillen, will be using £10,000 to purchase new equipment and resources for the creation of an outdoor area beside SWAH. Christ Church, Maguiresbridge, is using a grant of £10,000 to refurbish the current kitchen at the parish hall to make it fit for purpose and cater for events.

Director of the Community Fund, Kate Beggs, said, “Whether it’s small pots of funding or larger grants, people are being brought together to make good things happen and change lives.

“When people take the lead and develop their own great ideas, communities really do thrive.”