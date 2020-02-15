Expansion plans on track as St Kevin’s keeps growing

THINGS are finally on the move for St Kevin’s College, after a three-

year halt on decision making in Stormont put a hold on major extension

plans for the school. Despite this, “new hopes” have emerged since

the Executive got back to business – with plans to have a

“considerable” amount of extension work completed by September this

year.

Local Cllr and Chairman on the board of Governors, Thomas O’Reilly

told the Herald, “We’ve waited so long to have a Minister in place to

finally sign-off paperwork and release money that was first invested

to facilitate the development of the school. We don’t want to see

another hold-up on the approval from the DoF (department of finance).

“For too long permanent secretaries were not making decisions on these

things and now that Stormont is up and running we don’t want to see a

back-log on major projects again. We want to see plans being

implemented now, when it should have been done three years ago.”

Developments will include new space to facilitate growing departments

such as ICT, music and drama, with more blocks to include specialised

accommodation for subjects across the board. The soaring influx of

students and exam success has seen numbers grow to over 700.

“In a way we have became a victim of our own success, more students

are wanting to come to St Kevin’s, therefore it is our duty to

accommodate that,” said the Newtownbutler councillor.

While expansion money lay dormant, it would appear that students and

staff at the school had to go the extra mile, functioning under the

constraints of a building that is suited for 500. “With all things

going well we will have another six new classrooms available on the

site and we should have them in place by September this year.

“Simultaneously, we are working with planners and a consultancy teams

who are working up plans needed for the extension that will go on the

site. This will give us future-proofing to cater for the growing

number of pupils that we have. Ultimately, at the end of that we will

want to start looking at the process of a new new-build for the

College because that is what will sustain us into the future.”