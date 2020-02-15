Death of leading local businessman after short illness

TRIBUTES have been made following the death of popular businessman Roy

Kells, who passed away peacefully in hospital on Sunday. The husband

of Shirley and father of David, Ian, Andrew and Catherine, he was

known for his clothing stores throughout the North.

Speaking to the Herald, Company Secretary, Howard McMorris said, “The

management and staff of SD Kells are deeply saddened by the passing of

Mr Roy Kells after a short illness. Roy had been chairman of the

company since 1987 and was devoted to the business in every way. He

will be remembered for his love of life and his sense of fun, along

with his business management style and in particular for how he

sincerely valued all the staff.”

The late Roy Kells was also known for his life-long contribution to

the Lisnaskea Rovers Football Club, paying respect to his “honourable”

commitment, friend Davy Wheeler said, “Roy was a life-long club

president and founding member to the Lisnaskea Rovers Football Club,

he is held in very high esteem by both players and committee members

and everybody around the club.

“One of his greatest prides was being involved with the club when they

won the Irish Junior Cup in back in 2000, Roy was delighted with the

achievement.”

“He went about his work in a very dignified and purposeful manner,

nothing was ever a problem for him, whatever support was needed for

the club, Roy was always there to conjure up some sort of plan.

“His commitment spands over seven decades, a Rovers man through and

through.

“He was a pillar to the club and looked out for everyone. He always

made sure that any player who went into the shop was always looked

after, that’s how he went about his business.”