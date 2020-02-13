Controversial Derrylin pig farm proposals are rejected

PLANS for a controversial pig farm close on the edge of Derrylin have been rejected.

There had been fierce opposition from the local community to the proposed development, which would have included a shed catering for over 1,000 pigs, with over 700 objections lodged against the plans.

Throughout the process the community had stressed it was not against pig farming, but was worried about how close the piggery would be to homes and concerned it would bring air, noise and ground pollution.

In the end, planners rejected the application, citing several reasons such as its potential impact the local environment and its proximity to the ASSI (Area of Special Scientific Interest) site at Knockninny Hill.

Vice-chairman of the Derrylin Community Action Group, Francis Scallon, welcomed the news: “I would like to thank the community, and the committee, for their support and I would also like to say a big thanks to Cllr Chris McCaffrey, and to the Fermanagh Herald.”

Cllr McCaffrey, who has been assisting the action group, said the planners’ decision was “a very positive outcome for the people of Derrylin and surrounding areas.”

“I want to commend the local community for their unfaltering support and determination,” he said. “Throughout the campaign there was great community spirit which was reflected by the sheer volume of signatures collected, this proves that when people come together they can change things.”

Cllr McCaffrey said the action group had worked tirelessly and deserved “the utmost credit for the time and energy they put in from start to finish.” He also thanked Friends of the Earth for “the invaluable advice and assistance they provided.”

Cllr McCaffrey added: “We are a proud farming community and it is important to state that this campaign was not against farming of any kind, as the son of a suckler cow farmer myself I know all too well the struggles that most farmers face.

“The community here has always valued and supported our farmers and will continue to do so.

“However, this particular application was unsuitable because of the location and size of the proposal.”