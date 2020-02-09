Call for action after accident at ‘dangerous’ junction

THERE HAVE been fresh calls for safety measures on the main Enniskillen to Derrylin road after the latest accident at Macken Cross.

POLICE are appealing for information following the latest road traffic accident near Macken Cross.

A van ended up in a roadside verge after the collision and a Police spokesman explained, “It involved a Volkswagen Transporter and a Mitsubishi Shogun, with one male taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment.”

The road near Macken has previously been flagged by locals as ‘dangerous’. This week a concerned resident said, “This junction is very dangerous because coming from Florencecourt traffic tends to go very fast. It is a 60mph zone which is quite speedy for a country road.

“When drivers come to the end there is a dangerous cross roads. I don’t think there is enough warning for traffic coming down the Druminiskill road that there is a junction ahead.”

The resident raised concerns about a sign indicating a bend in the road which had been toppled. The Herald understands this was reported to the Department for Infrastructure. “I did emphasise that this was very urgent that something was done about this as it had been like that for months. It seems like it takes an accident to happen though.”

It is understood part of the sign has been put up again since the accident occurred.

Cllr Chris McCaffrey echoed concern, “That junction and the A509 [Derrylin road] is a very busy road which experiences a lot of traffic. Unfortunately over the past number of weeks there have been a few accidents in and around the A509.

“This junction at Macken is dangerous. The fact that the sign hadn’t been repaired is concerning considering it had been reported. I would urge DfI to work with the Council to make this road safer.”

The Herald asked the roads agency if plans are in place to reinstate the sign, and if there are planned roadworks for the Druminiskill road, or Macken cross area. At the time of print a response had not been received.