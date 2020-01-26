Workhouse project lands over £2m in public money

FUNDING to the tune of £2.1million has been announced for a major heritage project at the Enniskillen Workhouse.

The upcoming works have been described as an ‘ambitious project’ which aims to breathe new life into the historic building. Enniskillen Workhouse opened in 1844 to accommodate 1,000 people. The Council in partnership with South West College has been awarded £2,156,300 by The National Lottery Heritage Fund toward work on the project which will create a “state-of-the-art business development hub and heritage space”. Work is scheduled to begin this summer, with completion listed for January 2022.

Council Chairwoman Siobhan Currie welcomed the funding saying, “The project aims to develop local skills, business and enterprise opportunities while remembering a very important part of our shared history in a meaningful and respectful way. The former workhouse is very much part of our living history, closing as recently as 1948.

“For some people in our district, this story is a very real one and the award will enable us to permanently bring to life and preserve for future generations, the story of the workhouse and the people who were housed there.”

Michael McAlister, SWC chief executive added, “The Workhouse sits adjacent to the new Erne Campus development.

“The restoration will create a range of exciting opportunities for local people including new skills opportunities through the roll out of a dedicated heritage skills development programme and also the opportunity to secure business innovation and enterprise development support through the new hub which will be located in the restored Workhouse.”

Announcing the award, Northern Ireland director of The National Lottery Heritage Fund, Paul Mullan, said the ambitious project will breathe new life into the historic building.

“This project will restore the remaining Entrance Block to create modern facilities for business and enterprise while ensuring its important connections to the people who were housed here and its social heritage are opened up and conserved.”