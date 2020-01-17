Shock as ‘one of a kind’ Gael Malachy dies unexpectedly

The unexpected death of an Enniskillen Gael, described as ‘one of a kind’ has shocked the local community.

Malachy McRoe aged 73 years, died on Sunday evening at his Cornagrade Road home. A true Enniskillener, born between the bridges, in Paget Square, he took an active interest in Gaelic games, particularly his first love, Hurling..

After receiving his early education at St Michael’s Mr McRoe worked as a bricklayer for 35 years.

He always had a passion and great interest in History, particularly Irish History and in recent years saw his dream come true graduating with a degree in History and sociology from Queen’s University, Belfast.

Just recently he added a Master’s degree, also from Queen’s.

Speaking at his Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning in St Michael’s Church Monsignor Peter O’Reilly, said, “Malachy’s many homes were the Enniskillen Library, Queen’s University and the Enniskillen Gaels club.

He told the congregation, “He wasn’t shy about what he had to say, whetherabout a local match or team, the Irish language or History, Irish or Fermanagh. Malachy worked at a gut level. Whatever he had to say you were going to hear it and all of it.”

“For him Irish istory wasn’t just a thing of the past, but a legacy of the present. It wasn’t just for the knowledge that he sought, it was for the sense of connection. He certainly got a sense of connection from his history, Irish language, religion and sport.

“Malachy was just himeslf, a one of a kind self.”.

A lifetime member of Enniskillen Gaels the club posted, “ Everyone at the club was shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of long time Gaels supporter and Hurling fanatic Malachy McRoe. Our thoughts and prayers are with the McRoe family.”

He is survived by his brothers Eugene and Seamus and sisters Ann and Ursula. Following Requiem Mass in St Michael’s Church, the burial took place to Breandrum Cemetery.Funeral arrangements were by Enda Love.