Plans to bring back old Lisnaskea snooker hall tabled

A GROUP of community-minded Lisnaskea people have come together to re-open an old snooker hall in the town.

Once a popular haunt of young people in the area, the old snooker hall closed down several years ago, leaving a void in the social scene of the town.

Now, a group of local people have formed a committee, which was set up at the end of last month and has since been meeting to formalise its plans, to not just bring the snooker hall itself back but to transform it into a community hub.

“The snooker hall was a central place in the town for the young people, and it just closed. When it closed they would have gone to the Corner House, to play snooker there, but then that is closed too and there’s really nowhere for them,” said local woman Caroline Rice, who was instrumental in helping form the new committee.

“We would find a lot of youths in the town have become very disassociated. They are hanging around the streets and they’re hanging around derelict buildings. We need to get something in the town.”

Ms Rice said the hall, which she said would be a community hub, would be for those aged 12-25, but parents could also bring young children.

She said it is hoped it will have snooker and pool tables, some Playstations, a TV room, a dart board, and a snug room.

Ms Rice said she also hoped that, eventually, the hall would be fully accessible.

As for where the new facility will be located, Ms Rice said that the committee was hopeful it may end up in a familiar spot.

“In Lisnaskea it’s very hard because there is nothing, there is no space anywhere,” she said. “We’re basically looking at the old snooker hall, and taking it right back to where it was.”