New amenities plan for Cuilcagh

Posted: 6:19 pm January 25, 2020
By Linda Surphlis
l.surphlis@fermanaghherald.com

ANYONE who has ‘climbed Cuilcagh’ can vouch for the lack of amenties in the area.
All that may be changing, however, with the news that the council has applied for planning permission to change the use of a cottage to a visitor amenity building at Killykeegan nature reserve, close to the existing start of the famous Cuilcagh boardwalk.
The application also includes a proposal to extend the existing carpark.
Killykeegan nature reserve is one of the lesser known sites sandwiched between Cuilcagh mountain and the Erne lowerlands and is located just a short distance past the entrance for the caves.
Councillor Chris McCaffrey welcomed the proposal to enhance facilities at Killykeegan saying, “It is very important that members of the public are aware of Killykeegan and other sites.
“It’s not just the Marble Arch caves and Cuilcagh, there are so many other sites throughout the Geo Park, in both Fermanagh and Cavan.
“It’s great to see development like this taking place in the area, I would be fully supportive of it,” the councillor added.

