Irvinestown Primary is to benefit from new investment

Irvinestown Primary School is to benefit from new government investment. The announcement came on Tuesday, just days after the restoration of devolved government.

The school is one of 12 primary schools five post-primary schools and one special school set to benefit from an estimated capital investment of £45 million.

Capital schemes across the North are to range in cost from £500,000 to £4,000,000.

Announcing the investment, Education Minister Peter Weir said, “This is a significant investment which will deliver much needed capital investment in the schools estate.

More importantly, this is an investment in the future of of our young people and will enhance the quality of their learning experience, leading to better educational opportunities and outcomes.”

The department has noted that design works for the schools will begin immediately with construction work expected to start in 2022/23.

In September last year pupils returned to Irvinestown Primary to the completion of a new £500,000 extension. This included a new front foyer, Year 7 classroom, offices, toilets and cloak areas.

The further boost announced this week is set to have a positive impact on the school, staff and pupils and local community.