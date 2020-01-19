Group’s aim is to combat loneliness

A local group, ‘One Friend’ is working to combat loneliness.

The group based in Enniskillen aims to tackle the issue of loneliness and isolation felt by some people in the community.

The group started out as a few individuals who had been bereaved, separated, divorced or were singles experiencing loneliness or social isolation.

In the last two years the group has grown. In February 2018 the group had five members, now there are 35 members.

The organisers explain that the group is not restricted to the above individuals, but rather is open to those who are in relationships, just want to make new friends or have interest in some of similar activities. Some want to be a friend to call on if somebody wants a chat.

Members of the group currently range in age from 27-80. The group arranges a variety of events in the Enniskillen area such as trips to the cinema/theatre, going for coffee or a meal and visiting local places of interest. Weekly walks are also held during the summer time, on a Tuesday evening at 7pm. Over the winter period the walks are held during daylight hours, on a Tuesday afternoon at 2.30pm. The group also meet for coffee every Thursday afternoon at 12 noon.

Anyone interested in participating in the group can contact Pauline on 07972375795 or email cornmillcottage@yahoo.co.uk.