Fermanagh finally gets hooked up to gas network

AFTER DECADES off the grid, Fermanagh homes can now finally hook up to the natural gas network.

Less than five years after it was first announced, and less than three years after work began, the main construction of the Gas to the West project is now complete.

The milestone was announced at a special event in Dungannon last week, following the completion of connections to towns across the North, including Enniskillen and Derrylin here in the county. The event was attended by representatives from project partners SGN Natural Gas and Mutual Energy and new Finance Minister Diane Dodd.

The project has been described as one of the most significant energy infrastructure projects in a generation.

The aim has been to provide another fuel source for both homes and businesses, with Encirc in Derrylin one of the biggest businesses to benefit from the extended network.

Last week’s announcement comes after years of planning and digging and specialist drilling, which was particularly challenging in Fermanagh’s lakelands.

The project has been completed on time, however. In fact, in Enniskillen, where work on the gas network had to begin before the upcoming Public Realm improvement scheme begins in the near future, the gas work was finished 10 weeks ahead of schedule.

Anyone interested in finding out more about connecting to the network can visit www.sgnnaturalgas.co.uk