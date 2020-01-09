Dog lover Sharon offers pets a ‘home from home’

A LOCAL dog lover is following her dream and opening a unique new doggy day care and training centre in Enniskillen.

When other teenagers had posters of boy bands on their walls, Sharon West had posters of puppies.

Having never lost her love of dogs, she is now turning her passion into a business and will be opening the Home from Home Doggy Day Care and Training Centre at the business park on the Tempo Road on January 20th.

Sharon, who is fully accredited and is one of only four people in the North with specialised dog training, told the Herald she had already been operating a doggy day care from home but was so “swamped” with demand she decided to open the dedicated facility.

“People can bring their dogs, whether they’re puppies after they’ve been vaccinated or older dogs. They can have training, or the dog can just come and play,” she said.

“We’ve room for about 33 dogs. They can come for an hour, half a day, or they can come for a full day.”

Sharon, who is also trained in doggy first aid, decided to open the service as a dog owner herself she understands the anxiety many dog owners feel about leaving their canine companions in the care of others.

To that end, she has created a safe and homely sanctuary for their pets.

“The reason I’ve called it home from home is because they can sit on the sofa, they’ll have play areas like a children’s nursery, all sectioned off,” she said.

“There will be sofas, blankets, toys and things for them to play with, so it is going to be a home from home.”

Opening in January, Sharon also hopes the training element will help new dog owners cope with any new additions to their families over Christmas.

“What people forget is this tiny beautiful puppy grows into a monster that isn’t properly trained, and all of a sudden it goes to rescue.

“I’m trying to fill the gap there,” Sharon explained.