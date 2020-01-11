Deadline set on the future of Garrison holiday centre

EXPRESSIONS of interest are sought for the long term development of the Lough Melvin Holiday Centre, Garrison.

The centre has been at the heart of the community for decades.

It first opened its doors in the Fermanagh village in 1987. The future direction of the centre has now been brought to the fore as the Council invite expressions of interest which may be in the form of a management agreement, lease or purchase.

The holiday centre comprises of 11 bedrooms and dormitory of ten beds. Caravan and camping facilities are also available, with 12 serviced pitches for caravans.

Commenting local councillor Anthony Feely said, “In the past people would visit Lough Melvin for canoeing and fishing. It would be good to see the current lease holders/owners or someone else set out a future direction for the accommodation end of the centre.”

He added that the centre is a ‘hub for the community’.

“A lot of local people are employed in the catering and restaurant. The centre provides employment for young people from the area. It is a hub for the community and I hope this can continue going forward. The food end of things is doing very well at the minute.

“Food is made in the centre and brought out to people in the community which is a very good and helpful initiative.

“A lot of private functions are catered for there, from football gatherings to funeral dinners, all is accommodated.”

A spokesman for the Council added, “The Council would anticipate that any future development will see the Lough Melvin Holiday Centre make a sustainable contribution to the social and economic well-being of the Garrison area.”