Daughter fears for dad’s (85) health after burglary

FOLLOWING the horrific burglary of an 85-year-old pensioner’s home in Lisnaskea, his daughter Alva Hunter, who lives in Australia, has spoken out against the perpetrators who attacked the family home when her elderly father was out for the evening.

Speaking to the Herald she said, “Obviously this has been such a traumatic event for my poor dad, the only saving grace being that he wasn’t present, and that he only arrived back when police were already inside securing the house.

“He is a very strong man, and has withstood some of the most horrific life events imaginable, losing his daughter Olga to a car crash, then mum being diagnosed with a genetic disease, so for him to be robbed of his savings is especially brutal because we just want him to have some peace now,” the worried daughter said.

“The past year he has suffered from multiple strokes and other health issues and we fear now that this stress will have a very detrimental effect on his health and well-being.

“We are just so grateful to the community for their support on sharing the video, and all the leads we

have got from this post,” Alva explained.

The concerned daughter posted a video clip of the burglary which was caught on CCTV from inside the house.

“I bought the camera for dad as a Christmas present. It was installed on Christmas Eve and never did I expect in a million years to see four masked men walking into his house seven days later,” she said.

Alva, who has lived in Australia for the past 12 years, shared camera footage of the shocking burglary via social media, which has since went viral with over 31,000 views.

She explained, “I think by having a video clip of the actual event made it so much more real for people.

“We are all convinced that it was a pre-planned organised crime with inside information being given to them to the exact whereabouts of the safe,” Alva added.

“We ask the general public to keep sharing the social media post and video, because someone somewhere knows these guys and can simply do the right thing and call the police to put a stop to terrorising the vulnerable.”