Busy Christmas for local foodbank

THE winter season has proven busy for the Enniskillen food bank. This year the local food bank packed 400 hampers, completely emptying out their shelves.

New statistics from the Trussell Trust show that between the start of April and end of September last year a total of 838 three day emergency food supplies were provided to people in crisis in Fermanagh. 482 of these were issued to adults with the remaining 356 being issued to children.

In December 2018, 190 food parcels were issued in Fermanagh, according to figures from the charity.

Speaking to the Herald , John Shades, manager of the local food bank explained that there are many reasons why a family may need a helping hand from the food bank.

Issuing thanks to all the dedicated volunteers for their continued support, Mr Shades in a social media post noted that none of what the food bank does would be possible without them.

Schools and businesses are among those who donated hampers and food items.

‘State of Hunger’ recently published an in-depth study into hunger and the drivers of food bank use in the UK. The research revealed: the average weekly income of households at food banks is only £50 after paying rent.

One in five have no money coming in at all in the month before being referred for emergency food. 94% of people at food banks are destitute.

Looking to the future the Trussell Trust has called on the government to end the five week wait for Universal Credit, ensure benefit payments cover the cost of living and invest in local emergency support for people in crisis.