Busker blown away by special invitation

LOCAL busker John Garrity, has been invited to play on stage with music legends ‘Kodaline’ after lead singer of the group ‘Steve Garrigan’ came across the Trillick native’s cover of the song ‘All I want’ on social media.

The famous musician retweeted Mr Garrity’s video saying, “Great version of all I want, can anybody find this guy, would like to ask him to join us on stage at our next Belfast show.”

Speaking to the Herald about the “surreal moment” when he first found out that the superstar retweeted him, Mr Garrity said, “I can’t even describe the feeling. I’ve been such a massive fan of Kodaline for years now, and for the band to appreciate my music, and invite me up on stage to play with them is just out of this world.

“It really just shows that all the hard work down through the years has paid off.”

John also known as (Belfast Busker Bhoy) on social media, once trailed the Country music scene back in Fermanagh, but admits that he “found his feet” with his new style of covering contemporary songs.

Speaking of his home roots, Garrity said, “I love getting back home. It has been a few years since I’ve played a gig in Fermanagh but I certainly want to make plans to return and hopefully perform in a theatre like the Ardhowen this year. That would be incredible!”