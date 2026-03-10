Work progressing on new Lisnaskea health centre

HEALTH Minister Mike Nesbitt visited the site of the new Lisnaskea Health and Care Centre last week to view progress on the £32.4 million development.

The visit was hosted by the Western Trust, and it gave the Minister the chance to see first-hand how construction is progressing on the new community health facility.

Minister Nesbitt had previously attended the official sod cutting for the state-of-the-art facility in January 2025.

Pleased

Speaking afterwards, he said, “I am pleased to see the construction of this vital new health and care centre well underway.

“This is a significant investment in Primary Care infrastructure for people in Lisnaskea and surrounding areas and, once completed, will provide high-quality care, vital services and clinics to local people into the future.

“The wide range of services offered will include Podiatry, Speech and Language Therapy, Physiotherapy, Mental Health Services and Older People services, helping to meet the differing needs of patients attending Lisnaskea for care and treatment.”

Key priority

The Minister also visited the Drumhaw Day Centre during the trip, where he met staff and service users.

The new centre will replace the existing Lisnaskea Health Centre, Drumhaw Day Centre and several leased facilities, bringing GP and community services together under one roof.

Cllr Victor Warrington, who joined the delegation on the visit to the site, said he was delighted to welcome the Minister to Lisnaskea, and added the centre was a key priority for him and his colleagues.

“The new facility is expected to be handed over to the Trust in less than twelve months,” said Cllr Warrington.