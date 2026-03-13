Tributes to Fivemiletown’s Sally from the Valley Hotel

TRIBUTES have been pouring in for a much loved Fivemiletown hotelier.

Sally Williamson, who owned the Valley Hotel with her husband John, sadly passed away on Thursday.

She is survived by her husband John as well as her children Sharon (Nigel), Diane, Paul (Nadine), Greg (Fiona), and Lisa.

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Sally is also the beloved sister of Robert and her grandmother to Louise, Lauren, Sally-Mae, Anna, Lea, Jay, Amy, Katie, James and great-grandchildren Dawson, Eli, Marley and Riley.

John and Sally bought The Valley Hotel in the early 1970’s after their marriage. Over the years the hotel grew a huge reputation, catering for all events in the beautiful Filemiletown Countryside. They celebrated 50 years in ownership in 2020 and their children now also help manage the hotel.

Tributes to the Tyrone businesswoman poured in online, with many remembering the perfection put into the hotel by Sally.

Mid Ulster council chair Frances Burton said, “Very very sorry to learn of Sally’s passing. Thinking of her beloved family and loved ones at this heartbreaking time, in my thoughts and prayers.

Clogher Valley Vintage posted, “It is with great sadness that we hear of the death tonight of Mrs Sally Williamson and our deepest sympathy goes to John, Sharon, Diane, Paul, Greg, Lisa and the entire family circle.

Sheila Gavin added,“So very sorry to hear of Sally’s passing. Sally had a great eye for the weddings at the hotel; I can remember her fixing the flowers on the front of the top table at our reception nearly 50 years ago.

“Our deepest sympathy to John Diane Paul Greg and Lisa and family circle.”