Today’s death notices – Wednesday, March 4

Kathleen Duffy (née Gilgunn) March 2nd 2026, peacefully surrounded by family at South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen Formally of Holywell, Belcoo and late of 10 Drumgormly Road, Derrygonnelly, County Fermanagh BT93 6EF. Devoted wife of Gerald A beloved mother to Kieran (Eve), Anne (Philip), Monica (Stephen) and Angela (Grant) and dear grandmother to Antony, Cormac and Niamh. Daughter of the late Hugh and Annie Gilgunn A dearly missed sister of Moira (Paddy RIP), Anne (Barney RIP), Norah (Terry), Rose (Ian) and late brother James (Kathleen RIP). Kathleen will repose at her late residence in Drumgormly. Those who wish to attend the wake are invited to the home on Wednesday 4th March between 3pm – 8pm and on Thursday 5th of March from 3pm – 8pm. House private on the morning of the funeral. Kathleen will leave her late residence on Friday 6th March at 9.30am to arrive at St Patrick Church, for requiem Mass at 10am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. The requiem Mass will be streamed live from the link below. May her gentle soul Rest in Peace. Please Note… A Shuttle Bus Service will run both evening’s from St Patrick’s Church Car Park between 3pm and 8pm.

SMYTH, Pauline Isabel Charlotte 3rd March 2026, peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital, and late of Thornton Villas, Bellanaleck. Pauline Isabel Charlotte, devoted wife of Desmond, dearly loved mother of Jonathan (Julie), Jeremy (Sarah), Fiona (Andy) and Susan (Nick), and a much-loved grandmother of Ben, Megan, Joshua, Daniel, Katie, Ashley, Alex, Finlay, Amie and Lillie-Ann, and great-grandmother of Patrick, Rowan and Maeve. Dear sister of Mervyn, Margaret and Roy, and the late Jacqueline and Sandra. House strictly private please. Friends and neighbours are welcome to call and meet the family at Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES on Wednesday 4th March between 5.00pm – 7.00pm. A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Pauline will take place in Cleenish Parish Church, Bellanaleck on Friday 6th March at 2.00pm, followed by a private burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Cleenish Parish Church. Cheques should be made payable to Cleenish Parish Church and sent to W T Morrison Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES. Pauline will be lovingly remembered by all her family and friends. “Safe in the arms of Jesus”

Teresa Jones (née Flanagan) Formerly of Loughside Road, Garrison and late of Corr, Boho, BT74 8EN. March 2nd 2026 Peacefully at The Tilery Nursing Home. Daughter of the late Lily & John Roddy. Devoted wife of the late Charlie. Predeceased by her Son Peter (Martina) and a loving Mother to Charlie (Mary), John (Anne), Owen (Teresa), Barney, Gaby (Sharon), Ollie (Imelda) and Carmel (Darren). A dearly missed sister of John (Kathleen), Patrick (Anne), Roger (Attracta) and Bernard. Predeceased by her sisters Bridget (in infancy), Kathleen and Betty, and her brother James. A much loved and cherished Grandmother and Great Grandmother. Teresa will repose at her late residence at Corr, Boho from Monday March 2nd. Those who wish to attend the wake are invited to the house on Tuesday 3rd and Wednesday 4th of March. She will leave her late residence on Thursday 5th March at 10.15am to arrive at The Sacred Heart Church, Boho for requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The requiem Mass will be streamed live from the link below from 11am on Thursday. May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Veronica “Vera” Breen Peacefully surrounded by her loving family 2nd March 2026 Late of 54 Junction Road, Drumsonnis, Trillick, BT783RN Loving wife of the late Patsy Predeceased by her son Éamonn and beloved mother of Pádraic (Anita), Sharon Keown (Paul), Dermot, Aileen Brese (Allan) and Carmel McGurn (John) Dear Sister of John Joe RIP (Maura), Róisín RIP (Louis RIP), Patricia RIP (Tom RIP), Dympna (RIP), Florrie RIP (John) and Agnes (Pat RIP) Cherished grandmother of Cormac, Maria, Killian, Dáire, Colm, Aoife, Órlaith, Conaill, Ciara, Charlie, Erin, Katie & Thomas. Vera is deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her loving family, extended family circle, friends and neighbours. Vera will repose at her late residence from 4-9pm on Tuesday 3rd March and 2-9pm on Wednesday 4th March 2026. Please note a shuttle service will be available from Kilskeery Hall on both evenings of the wake from 6pm Funeral mass for Vera will take place on Thursday 5th March at 11am at St Macartan’s Church Trillick followed by interment in Magheralough Graveyard. Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam: https://www.churchservices.tv/trillick Family flowers only please. Vera, “May your gentle soul rest in peace”