Today’s death notices – Wednesday, March 11

ARMSTRONG – 7th March 2026 at his home, Dring, Rossfad, Ballinamallard. James Samuel, devoted father of Oliver, Heidi and Lily; dearly loved son of John and Margaret; and a much-loved brother of Mark, Jayne (Paul), Gayle (Andrew) and Gareth (Sharon). Family homes private please. Friends and neighbours are welcome to call and meet the family at Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES, on Wednesday 11th March between 5.00 pm and 7.00 pm. A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of James will take place at Ballycassidy House Funeral Home on Thursday 12th March at 12.00 noon, followed by a private burial. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Maguiresbridge Methodist Church and The Burns Unit, Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast. Cheques should be made payable to Maguiresbridge Methodist Church or Ward 2E, Royal Victoria Hospital, and sent to W. T. Morrison Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES. James will be lovingly remembered by his family and the wider family circle. “Loved with Everlasting Love.”

John (Jack) Magill. Peacefully surrounded by his loving family 10th March 2026. Late of 72 Derrin Park, Enniskillen. Loving husband of Josie. Beloved father of Jimmy (Jenna), Denise (Ian) and John. Cherished grandfather of Jack, Éabha and Tom. Dear brother of Dennis “Dinny”, Teresa “Tessie Bartley” (Myles RIP), Josie McGuinness (RIP) and Jimmy (RIP). Jack is deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his loving family, nieces and nephews and extended family circle. Jack will repose at John McKeegan Funeral Home, 50 Mill Street, Enniskillen BT74 6AN on Wednesday 11th March from 6–8pm. Funeral Mass for Jack will take place on Thursday 12th March at 11am at St Michaels Church, Darling Street, Enniskillen, followed by interment in Cross Cemetery. Mass available to watch on Parish webcam. Family home is strictly private. Jack, “Eternal life in heaven is the gift of God’s love for you.”

Philomena Dolan. Peacefully surrounded by her loving family 9th March 2026. Late of Breandrum Park, Enniskillen. Beloved mother of Ryan (Andrea) and Robbie (Vicky). Cherished grandmother of Rosa, Cal, Logan and Lex. Predeceased by her parents Thomas and Annie Dolan. Dear sister of Gerard (Alice), Adrian, Brendan RIP (Tina), Kevin (Joan) and Damien RIP. Philomena is deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her nieces and nephews and extended family circle. Philomena will repose at John McKeegan Funeral Home, 50 Mill Street, Enniskillen BT74 6AN on Tuesday 10th March from 4–8pm. Funeral Mass for Philomena will take place on Wednesday 11th March at 2.30pm at St Michaels Church, Darling Street, Enniskillen, followed by interment in Breandrum Cemetery. Mass available to watch on Parish webcam. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to WHSCT SWAH Ward 2 or Palliative Care Ward SWAH c/o John McKeegan Undertaker or any family member. Philomena, “Eternal life in heaven is the gift of God’s love for you.”

William (Willie) Gilroy, 99 Hillview Park, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh. Died Sunday 8th March 2026, peacefully in hospital surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Mary (nee Rice). Loving father of Raymond (Thérése R.I.P.) and Lorraine (R.I.P.) (Lee). Cherished grandfather of Shayne, Donna-Marie, Ben, Saoirse and Breeneen, and predeceased by his grandson Jason (R.I.P.). Willie will repose at Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Home, Lisnaskea BT92 0LB tomorrow Tuesday from 4pm until 7pm. Family home private at all times please. Removal from the Funeral Home on Wednesday morning at 10.15am to arrive at St Michaels Church, Enniskillen for 11 o’clock Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Cross Cemetery, Enniskillen. Willie will be sadly missed by his beloved wife, son, grandchildren, brothers, sister, sister-in-law, brother-in-law and the entire extended family circle. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimer’s Society c/o Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Directors, Lisnaskea, BT92 0LA or any family member. Willie’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on St Michaels Parish webcam. St Padre Pio pray for him.

Ellie Flanagan. Suddenly 7th March 2026. Late of Corban Avenue, Enniskillen. Beloved daughter of Karen. Cherished granddaughter of Attracta and Rodger (Da). Special grandniece of Marian Haggins and Joe Clarke. Loving niece of Kevin (Martina), Jenny (Owen) and Paddy (Melissa). Adored cousin of Niamh, Aodhan, Shay, Pauric, Sarah, Aoife, James, Conan and Callum. Ellie is deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her loving family, extended family circle, friends and neighbours. Funeral details to follow.