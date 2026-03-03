Today’s death notices – Tuesday, March 3

Thomas Leo (Tommy) Gallagher. 649 Boa Island Road, Portinode Kesh Co. Fermanagh BT93 8AQ. Passed away peacefully 2nd March 2026 in Altnagelvin Hospital Derry surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Eileen, much loved father of Ann, John (Helen), Eleanor (Rodney), Siobhan, Kathryn (Philip) and James (Gail), loving grandfather of Finn, Ellis, Wren and Ava. Predeceased by his parents John and Annie, loving brother of Edward who died in infancy. Tommy will be reposing in Mc Kerveys Funeral Home, 22 Erne Drive Ederney Co. Fermanagh on Tuesday 3rd March from 4pm – 8pm and on Wednesday 4th from 4pm – 8pm. Funeral home private to family at all other times. Funeral will arrive on Thursday morning at Saint Josephs Church, Ederney for 11am Requiem Mass followed by Interment in Bannagh Cemetery, Kesh. Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam (Culmaine Parish). Family flowers only please donations in lieu if so desired to Saint Vincent De Paul Society c/o Claude McKervey Funeral Director. Please make cheques payable to the selected charity and send to 22 Erne Drive, Ederney Co. Fermanagh Bt93 0EN. Donation box available in the funeral home. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren and entire family circle. May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Teresa Jones (née Flanagan) March 2nd 2026 peacefully at The Tilery Nursing Home. Daughter of the late Lily & John Roddy. Devoted wife of the late Charlie. Predeceased by her son Peter (Martina) and a loving mother to Charlie (Mary), John (Anne), Owen (Teresa), Barney, Gaby (Sharon), Ollie (Imelda) and Carmel (Darren). A much loved and cherished grandmother and great grandmother. Funeral details to follow.