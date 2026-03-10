Today’s death notices – Tuesday, March 10

William (Willie) Gilroy, 99 Hillview Park, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh. Died Sunday 8th March 2026, peacefully in hospital surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Mary (nee Rice). Loving father of Raymond (Therésé R.I.P.) and Lorraine (R.I.P) (Lee). Cherished grandfather of Shayne, Donna-Marie, Ben, Saoirse, Breeneen and predeceased by his grandson Jason (R.I.P.) Willie will repose at Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Home, Lisnaskea BT92 0LB tomorrow Tuesday from 4pm until 7pm. Family home private at all times please. Removal from Funeral Home on Wednesday morning at 10.15am to arrive to St. Michaels Church, Enniskillen for 11 o’clock Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Cross Cemetery Enniskillen. Willie will be sadly missed by his beloved wife, son, grandchildren, brothers, sister, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, and the entire extended family circle. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired, to Alzhimers Society c/o Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Directors Lisnaskea, BT92 0LA or any family member. Willie’s funeral Mass can be viewed live on St Michaels Parish webcam. St Padre Pio pray for him.

Philomena Dolan. Peacefully surrounded by her loving family 9th March 2026. Late of 22 Breandrum Court, Enniskillen. Beloved mother of Ryan (Andrea) and Robbie (Vicky). Cherished grandmother of Rosa, Cal, Logan and Lex. Predeceased by her parents Thomas and Annie Dolan. Dear sister of Gerard (Alice), Adrian, Brendan R.I.P. (Tina), Kevin (Joan) and Damien R.I.P. Philomena is deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her nieces and nephews and extended family circle. Philomena will repose at John McKeegan Funeral Home, 50 Mill Street, Enniskillen BT74 6AN on Tuesday 10th March from 4–8pm. Funeral Mass for Philomena will take place on Wednesday 11th March at 2.30pm at St Michaels Church, Darling Street, Enniskillen followed by interment in Breandrum Cemetery. Mass available to watch on Parish webcam. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to WHSCT SWAH Ward 2 or Palliative Care Ward SWAH c/o John McKeegan Undertaker or any family member. Philomena “Eternal life in heaven is the gift of God’s love for you.”

The death has occurred of the late Bridie Maguire, Rest In Peace. Late of Mill Street, Irvinestown, Co Fermanagh. 8th March 2026, peacefully in the care of the wonderful staff at Altnagelvin Hospital, Derry. Daughter of the late Pa and Ellen, beloved sister of the late Patricia. Bridie’s remains will arrive at the Sacred Heart Church, Irvinestown, Tuesday 10th March for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Bridie will be very sadly missed by her brother-in-law Sean, nephew Mark (Audrey), grand-nephew Darragh, relatives and friends. All enquiries to Jim Barnett Funeral Directors, Mill Street, Irvinestown 07866511860, Ederney 02868631471. House strictly private.