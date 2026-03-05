Today’s death notices – Thursday, March 5

Teresa Jones (née Flanagan) Formerly of Loughside Road, Garrison and late of Corr, Boho, BT74 8EN. March 2nd 2026. Peacefully at The Tilery Nursing Home. Daughter of the late Lily & John Roddy. Devoted wife of the late Charlie. Predeceased by her son Peter (Martina) and a loving mother to Charlie (Mary), John (Anne), Owen (Teresa), Barney, Gaby (Sharon), Ollie (Imelda) and Carmel (Darren). A dearly missed sister of John (Kathleen), Patrick (Anne), Roger (Attracta) and Bernard. Predeceased by her sisters Bridget (in infancy), Kathleen and Betty, and her brother James. A much loved and cherished grandmother and great grandmother. Teresa will repose at her late residence at Corr, Boho from Monday March 2nd. Those who wish to attend the wake are invited to the house on Tuesday 3rd and Wednesday 4th of March. She will leave her late residence on Thursday 5th March at 10.15am to arrive at The Sacred Heart Church, Boho for requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The requiem Mass will be streamed live from the link below from 11am on Thursday. May her gentle soul rest in peace.