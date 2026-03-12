Today’s death notices – Thursday, March 12

MURRAY – 9th March 2026, peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, late of Baragh Gardens, Ballinamallard and formerly of Malawi, Africa. Pauline Isabel, dearly beloved mother of Peter (Emma) and Meloney (Wayne), much loved grandmother of Morgan, Mercedes, Willow and Max, and cherished great-grandmother of Carter. Friends and neighbours are welcome to call and meet the family at Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES, on Thursday 12th March between 5.00pm and 7.00pm. A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Pauline will take place in Ballinamallard Methodist Church on Tuesday 17th March at 11.00am. (The family has requested that those attending the funeral wear something bright.) Pauline will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by all her family and friends.

Ellie Flanagan Suddenly 7th March 2026 Late of Corban Avenue, Enniskillen Beloved daughter of Karen. Cherished granddaughter of Attracta and Roger (Da). Special grandniece of Marian Haggins and Joe Clarke. Loving niece of Kevin (Martina), Jenny (Owen) and Paddy (Melissa). Adored cousin of Niamh, Aodhan, Shay, Pauric, Sarah, Aoife, James, Conan and Callum. Ellie is deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her heartbroken family, extended family circle, friends and neighbours. Funeral Mass for Ellie will take place on Friday 13th March at 11am at St Michael’s Church, Darling Street, Enniskillen followed by interment in Cross Cemetery. Mass available to watch on Parish webcam. Ellie will repose at Foxhill Road on Wednesday 11th March from 2–9pm and Thursday 12th March 2026 from 2–9pm. The family have requested that everyone attending the wake please park at Coa O’Dwyers GAA grounds, 73 Killee Road, Coa, BT94 2FS where a shuttle bus service will operate to the wake house. Ellie’s family have asked everyone attending the funeral to please wear bright colours. Family home private on the morning of the funeral.

ARMSTRONG – 7th March 2026 at his home, Dring, Rossfad, Ballinamallard. James Samuel, devoted father of Oliver, Heidi and Lily; dearly loved son of John and Margaret; and a much-loved brother of Mark, Jayne (Paul), Gayle (Andrew) and Gareth (Sharon). Family homes private please. Friends and neighbours are welcome to call and meet the family at Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES, on Wednesday 11th March between 5.00 pm and 7.00 pm. A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of James will take place at Ballycassidy House Funeral Home on Thursday 12th March at 12.00 noon, followed by a private burial. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Maguiresbridge Methodist Church and The Burns Unit, Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast. Cheques should be made payable to Maguiresbridge Methodist Church or Ward 2E, Royal Victoria Hospital, and sent to W. T. Morrison Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES. James will be lovingly remembered by his family and the wider family circle. “Loved with Everlasting Love”.