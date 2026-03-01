Today’s death notices – Sunday, March 1

Sean Kelly, 73 Station Road, Derryaghna, Letterbreen, Enniskillen BT74 9BJ Thursday 26th February 2026, suddenly and unexpectedly. Loving husband to Siobhan, father to Catherine (Adrian), Shannan, Michael (Cailin), Maria and Joanne and devoted grandfather to D’arcy and Casey. Brother of Jim (Carmel), Helen (Philip), Jackson (Scan), Eamon (Ursala), Colm (Una), Aidan (Nadiane), Pauline (Brendan), Maurice (Samantha) and John (Bernie). May Sean’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace. Sean will have a private removal from Swift & McCaffrey funeral home today (Saturday) at 12.30p.m. and return to his home in Letterbreen. Sean will repose in his home from 12.00 noon until 8.00p.m. tomorrow (Sunday) and again from 2.00p.m. until 6.00p.m. on Monday. House private at all other times please. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.15a.m. to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Arney for 11.00 o’clock funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers to Kidney Care UK and Cleenish Parish Church Fund C/o Paul Mohan Funeral Director. Sean will be deeply missed and remembered with love by his wife, children, grandchildren, sisters, brothers, aunts, uncles friends and entire family circle. Sweetest Padre Pio, with your angelic charity, succor the soul of our dearly departed Sean.

BRADY – 27th February 2026 (Peacefully) at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen and late of The Curragh, Blunnick Road, Florencecourt. Thomas Hugh (Tom), dearly loved son of the late William and Lizzie, dear brother of Iris (George), Sylvia (Alex) and the late Albert and Charles (Irene) and a devoted uncle to all his nephews and nieces. House private please. Funeral leaving his late home on Sunday 1st March at 2.00pm for Funeral Service in St Johns Parish Church, Florencecourt at 2.30pm, followed by a private family burial. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to St Johns Parish Church Bell Repairs, cheques should be made payable to St Johns Parish Church, and sent to W T Morrison, Ballycassidy House, Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES. Tom will be lovingly remembered by his family and all the family circle. “Safe in the arms of Jesus”