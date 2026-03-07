Today’s death notices – Saturday, March 7

Margaret Breen (née McMahon), 25 Dresternan Road, Lagacurry, Roslea, Co. Fermanagh and the County Nursing Home, Enniskillen. Thursday March 5th peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her sister Helen and brothers Johnny and Frank. May Margaret’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace. Reposing at Swift & McCaffrey funeral home on Sunday 8th March 2026 from 4.00p.m. until 6.15p.m. with removal to St Macartan’s Church, Aghadrumsee for 7.00p.m. Funeral Mass on Monday morning at 11.00 o’clock with burial afterwards in St. Tierney’s cemetery, Roslea. Deeply regretted by her nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family and close friends.

FALLIS, Maurice Henry Thomas, 5th March 2026, peacefully, at Millcroft Care Home, Enniskillen, and late of Derrychara Drive, Enniskillen. Maurice Henry Thomas, devoted son of the late Maurice and May; dearly loved brother of Anne (the late Tanch); a dear uncle of Ann (Glenn), Barry (Tina), Wayne (Sharon) and Paula (Kevin); and a much-loved great-uncle. Friends and neighbours are welcome to call and meet the family at Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES, on Saturday 7th March between 4.00 pm and 6.00 pm. The funeral service will take place in Enniskillen Gospel Hall (Irvinestown Road) on Sunday 8th March at 2.00 pm, followed by burial in Breandrum Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Dementia NI. Cheques should be made payable to Dementia NI and sent to W. T. Morrison Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES. Maurice will be lovingly remembered by his family and family circle.

Armstrong, 5th March 2026, peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Sinclair, late of Leam House, 298 Clabby Road, Tempo, BT94 3HA. A much-loved husband of Sylvia, and a devoted and cherished father of Nicholas (Anneka), Richard (Elizabeth), Helen (Clint), Stephen (Annette), Sinclair-Morrow (Lyndsey), Alastair (Leanne) and Ashleigh (Jonathan). A loving and caring Granda of his eighteen grandchildren, and a very dear brother of Billy, Junior, Anne, Meta and David. Friends and neighbours are welcome to call to the family home on Friday and Saturday from 2.00pm. A service of thanksgiving for the life of Sinclair will take place on Sunday at 2.00pm in Tempo Presbyterian Church followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard. Donations in memory of Sinclair are to Tempo Presbyterian Sunday School, please make all cheques payable to Tempo Presbyterian Church and send to Marcus Madill Funeral Director, Funeral Home & Office, Drumclay Park North, Irvinestown Road, Enniskillen, BY74 6ND. Sinclair will always be lovingly remembered and very sadly missed by his loving wife Sylvia and family, and all the family circle. “The Lord is my Shepherd.”