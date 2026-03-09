Today’s death notices – Monday, March 9

Jones Thomas (Tom) Kilnamadoo Boho Suddenly 6th March 2026. Loving partner of Lorena and loving father of his three precious children. Son of Tom and Patricia, Brother to Brigid (Rodney), Peter (Caoimhe), Martin (Patricia). Thomas will be reposing in his family home 116 Boho Road, Springfield, Enniskillen BT74 5AU for a walk through wake on Sunday 8th March from 2pm until 8pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in Sacred heart Church Boho on Monday 9th March 2026 at 11am. Service can be viewed on the Service Live Stream link below. House Strictly Private on Morning of Funeral. Thomas will be greatly missed by his sorrowing Partner, His Three precious children, Mother, Father, Sister, Brothers and Entire Family Circle. On His Soul Sweet Jesus Have Mercy.

Paul Duffy Peacefully surrounded by his loving family 7th March 2026. Late of 98 Boho Road, Kilnamadoo, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh, BT74 5AU. Predeceased by his parents Tommy and Kathleen and his baby sister Mary (twin of Ann). Beloved father of Danielle (Kenneth) and Declan (Aimee). Dear brother of Charlie (Bernadette), Ann (Podso), Patricia (Harry) and Mary (Michael). Cherished grandfather of Caoimhe. Paul is deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his loving nieces and nephews, extended family circle, friends and neighbours. House strictly private. Family flowers only. Funeral Mass for Paul will take place in Sacred Heart Church Boho on Wednesday 11th March at 11am followed by interment in adjoining cemetery. Paul “Heaven is now your home.”

Bogue, Vera, of 144 Coa Road, Lissan, Enniskillen, BT74 4AU, passed away peacefully at home on Friday 6th March 2026. Vera was the much loved partner of Gerry Maguire. Daughter of the late Eamonn and Teresa Bogue. Dearly loved sister of Betty, Mary and Eamonn and sister-in-law Caroline. She will be sadly missed by her nephews Paul and John, nieces Laura, Niamh and Cora, as well as by her great-grand nephews and nieces, Thomas, Zoe, Milly, Jayden and PJ. Sadly missed by her aunt Mary. Funeral leaving her home at 10:30am on Monday 9th March for Requiem Mass at 11:00am in St. Joseph’s Church, Cradien, Derryhillagh Road, Enniskillen. Burial will take place afterwards in Tempo Graveyard. Funeral can be viewed on Parish of Clogher Facebook page. House private on Monday morning. Friends and neighbours are welcome to call to the family home on Saturday and Sunday. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers for Marie Curie can be given to the funeral director. Vera will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by all her family and friends.

Rosie McCaffrey (née Cassidy) R.I.P. Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family 7th March 2026 at her late residence 27 Tedd Road, Irvinestown Co. Fermanagh BT94 1FE. Beloved wife of Seamus, much loved mother of Claire and Darren, loving sister of Jimmy, cherished grandmother of Rosie, Arthur, Oliver, Maria and the late Malachy. Family home private please. Rosie will repose in McKerveys Funeral Home 22 Erne Drive, Ederney Co. Fermanagh BT93 0EN on Sunday 8th March from 2pm to 6pm and on Monday 9th March from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral home private please at all other times. Would everyone attending the wake please use the car park at Saint Josephs Church and make your way via the footpath to the funeral home. Funeral will arrive at the Sacred Heart Church, Irvinestown on Tuesday 10th March, via Main Street for 11am Requiem Mass followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the Devenish Parish Webcam. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Marie Curie. Please make any cheques payable to the selected charity and send to Claude McKervey Funeral Director, 22 Erne Drive, Ederney Co. Fermanagh BT93 0EN. Donation box will be available in the funeral home. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing husband, daughter, son, son-in-law, brother, grandchildren and entire family circle. Saint Pio pray for her gentle soul.