Today’s death notices – Monday, March 2

DEVERS –28th February 2026, peacefully, at the Tilery Care Home, Florencecourt, and late of Cooper Crescent, Enniskillen. Vera Georgina Jane, devoted wife of the late Albert; dearly loved mother of Alan, mother-in-law of Lorraine and much-loved grandmother of Tara and Shane. Removal on Sunday 1st March to Rossorry Parish Church, Enniskillen arriving at 7.00pm. A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Vera will take place in Rossorry Parish Church on Monday 2nd March at 1.00pm, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Cancer Focus NI and Rossorry Parish Church. Cheques should be made payable to Cancer Focus NI or Rossorry Parish Church and sent to W T Morrison Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES. Vera will be lovingly remembered by her family and family circle. “At Rest”

Sean Kelly, 73 Station Road, Derryaghna, Letterbreen, Enniskillen BT74 9BJ Thursday 26th February 2026, suddenly and unexpectedly. Loving husband to Siobhan, father to Catherine (Adrian), Shannan, Michael (Cailin), Maria and Joanne and devoted grandfather to D’arcy and Casey. Brother of Jim (Carmel), Helen (Philip), Jackson (Scan), Eamon (Ursala), Colm (Una), Aidan (Nadiane), Pauline (Brendan), Maurice (Samantha) and John (Bernie). May Sean’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace. Sean will have a private removal from Swift & McCaffrey funeral home today (Saturday) at 12.30p.m. and return to his home in Letterbreen. Sean will repose in his home from 12.00 noon until 8.00p.m. tomorrow (Sunday) and again from 2.00p.m. until 6.00p.m. on Monday. House private at all other times please. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.15a.m. to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Arney for 11.00 o’clock funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers to Kidney Care UK and Cleenish Parish Church Fund C/o Paul Mohan Funeral Director. Sean will be deeply missed and remembered with love by his wife, children, grandchildren, sisters, brothers, aunts, uncles friends and entire family circle. Sweetest Padre Pio, with your angelic charity, succor the soul of our dearly departed Sean.

MCBRIEN –27th February 2026, peacefully, at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, and late of Killynure Park, Enniskillen. William George, devoted husband of the late Elizabeth (Betty); dearly loved father of Gail (Ernest), Joanne (Clive), Barbara (Roy) and the late Julie (Stefan); a dear grandfather of Matthew, Adam, Isaac, Callum, Ben, Ethan, Georgia; and a much-loved great-grandfather. Friends and neighbours are welcome to call and meet the family at Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES on Sunday between 3.00pm – 5.00pm. A private funeral service will take place. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Marie Curie. Cheques should be made payable to Marie Curie and sent to W. T. Morrison Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES. George will be lovingly remembered by his, family and family circle