Today’s death notices – Friday, March 6

Posted: 6:00 am March 6, 2026

Kathleen Duffy (née Gilgunn) March 2nd 2026, peacefully surrounded by family at South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen Formally of Holywell, Belcoo and late of 10 Drumgormly Road, Derrygonnelly, County Fermanagh BT93 6EF. Devoted wife of Gerald A beloved mother to Kieran (Eve), Anne (Philip), Monica (Stephen) and Angela (Grant) and dear grandmother to Antony, Cormac and Niamh. Daughter of the late Hugh and Annie Gilgunn A dearly missed sister of Moira (Paddy RIP), Anne (Barney RIP), Norah (Terry), Rose (Ian) and late brother James (Kathleen RIP). Kathleen will repose at her late residence in Drumgormly. Those who wish to attend the wake are invited to the home on Wednesday 4th March between 3pm – 8pm and on Thursday 5th of March from 3pm – 8pm. House private on the morning of the funeral. Kathleen will leave her late residence on Friday 6th March at 9.30am to arrive at St Patrick Church, for requiem Mass at 10am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. The requiem Mass will be streamed live from the link below. May her gentle soul Rest in Peace. Please Note… A Shuttle Bus Service will run both evening’s from St Patrick’s Church Car Park between 3pm and 8pm.

 

