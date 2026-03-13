Today’s death notices – Friday, March 13

Stevenson, Peacefully, on the 11th March 2026. Olivia Jane “Olive”, late of Burnside Park, Enniskillen. A much-loved wife of Cecil, a beloved mother of Adrian and Alan (Roberta) and a dear sister of the late Chris and Ida. Also, a special grandmother of Lee, Callum and Reece. Family home and funeral strictly private please. Olive will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by all her family and all the family circle. “At Rest.”

ARMSTRONG – 11th March 2026, Peacefully, at the South West Acute Hospital, and late of 161 Gardiners Cross Road, Maguiresbridge. Norman Irvine, devoted husband of the late Emily; dearly loved father of Pearl, Ian (Pamela), and Trevor; and dear grandfather of Josh (Anna) and Rhys. A cherished brother of Albert and the late Willie, Kathleen, Jack, Harry, Ernie, Dorothy, and Laura. Friends and neighbours are welcome to call at the family home on Thursday and Friday between 4.00 pm and 8.00 pm. Funeral leaving his late home on Saturday, 14th March at 12.30 pm for a Service of Thanksgiving in Tempo Parish Church at 1.00 pm, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Tempo Parish Church. Cheques should be made payable to Tempo Parish Church and sent to W. T. Morrison Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES or online at wtmorrison.com. Norman will be very sadly missed and always remembered by his family and the wider family circle. “Safe in the arms of Jesus.”

Niall Murphy, 15 Old Rossorry Park, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh. Wednesday 11th March 2026, suddenly and unexpectedly. Loving and devoted father to Éirinn, Teagan, Georgia and Davóg and their mother Nicola, son of Kathleen and brother to Bernard, Sinead (Michael), Lorraine (Gareth) and Liam. Pre-deceased by his father Gregory. Funeral arrangements later. House strictly private to family and close friends until funeral arrangements have been finalised. May Niall’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

MURRAY – 9th March 2026, peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, late of Baragh Gardens, Ballinamallard and formerly of Malawi, Africa. Pauline Isabel, dearly beloved mother of Peter (Emma) and Meloney (Wayne), much loved grandmother of Morgan, Mercedes, Willow and Max, and cherished great-grandmother of Carter. Friends and neighbours are welcome to call and meet the family at Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES, on Thursday 12th March between 5.00pm and 7.00pm. A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Pauline will take place in Ballinamallard Methodist Church on Tuesday 17th March at 11.00am. (The family has requested that those attending the funeral wear something bright.) Pauline will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by all her family and friends.