The Derrylin bakery now making pizzas for Guinness

A DERRYLIN bakery is set to launch a new line of products in collaboration with Guinness.

The multi-award-winning Crust & Crumb, who make pizzas and other premium bakery products, has signed a partnership with Dublin-based Guinness to launch a co-branded bakery range.

The announcement marks the second Fermanagh business to collaborate with the world-renowned stout, joining Lisnaskea based Kettyle Irish Food and their Guinness beef burgers.

Crust & Crumb is developing a collection of food with Guinness, including a Guinness Brioche Tear & Share, a Guinness Woodfired Cheese Pizza, and a Guinness Garlic Baguette.

Other foods include: Guinness Woodfired Cheese Pizza – finished with tomato sauce and Irish mozzarella and cheddar; and Guinness Garlic Baguette, infused with bold Guinness flavour and Irish garlic butter.

A spokesperson for Crust & Crumb said that the company is focused on bringing ‘innovation’ to the partnership.

“We’re proud to announce that Crust & Crumb is now an official licensed partner of Guinness, bringing the unmistakable flavour of the iconic stout to an exciting new bakery range.

“We’re excited to bring these distinctive products to market and look forward to seeing them on shelves. This partnership aligns with Crust & Crumb’s focus on innovation and expanding its portfolio of premium, locally sourced, and produced products.

“This partnership brings together two iconic brands with a shared passion for quality, heritage and bold flavour innovation.”