Stinger device used to stop speeding car in Enniskillen

A man has been arrested after police used a stinger device to stop a speeding car near Enniskillen.

A police spokesperson said the PSNI in Enniskillen received a report from a member of the public about a black BMW driving erratically and potentially drink or drug driving towards Kesh at approximately 9.10pm last night.

Advertisement

“A short time later, police sighted this vehicle travelling at speed on Killadeas Road in the direction of Enniskillen,” the spokesperson added.

“A decision was made to use pre-emptive tactics and a stinger was deployed.

“The car was successfully stung and police were able to bring it to a safe stop.

“The driver was subsequently arrested for a number of traffic offences, including driving whilst unfit through drugs along with assault on police.”

Swift actions

The police spokesperson praised the person who got in touch with them.

“Only for the report from the member of the public and the swift actions of police this could have ended in serious injury or worse.

Advertisement

“Anyone who notices anyone driving dangerously should contact police immediately on 999.”