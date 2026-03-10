PSNI given more time to question Ellie murder suspect

POLICE have been granted an additional 24 hours to question a man about the suspected murder of Ellie Flanagan in Enniskillen.

The 23-year-old’s body was found at a house in the Corban Avenue area of the town on Saturday night.

A 45-year-old was arrested in connection with her suspected murder.

A PSNI spokesperson this evening said they had been granted an additional 24 hours to question the man arrested on suspicion of murder and other related offences.

Detective Chief Inspector Gary Robinson said: “Our thoughts are firmly with Ellie’s family and loved ones at this very distressing time.

“I would reiterate our appeal to anyone who may have information that could assist us, to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1564 07/03/26. Any detail, no matter how small, could prove crucial to our investigation.

Police presence

“The local community will continue to see a police presence in the Corban Avenue area over the coming days, as our investigation develops.”

Photos and footage, including CCTV, mobile phone or dash-cam footage, can be shared with police through the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk

Alternatively, you can submit a report or information online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/