Plans to upgrade sports facilities at Derrylin school

A Derrylin school is planning a major upgrade of its sport facilities.

St Aidan’s High School is preparing to submit an application for funding to the Sport NI ‘Your School Your Club’ fund and the Department of Education’s upcoming capital scheme for synthetic pitches.

The school is hoping to secure the funding needed for a 4G multi-sport pitch and a modernisation of its existing sports hall facilities.

Advertisement

Details of the school’s plans have emerged after the school’s GAA coordinator Richard O’Callaghan wrote to Fermanagh and Omagh District Council seeking a letter of support for the school’s upgrade plans.

‘Strategic importance’

In his correspondence, Mr O’Callaghan said the project was of ‘strategic importance to South Fermanagh’.

“As you are aware, the South Fermanagh area faces a distinct deficit in high-quality, all-weather sporting facilities.

“St. Aidan’s has seen a consistent increase in pupil numbers over the past decade, and our current facilities require urgent modernization to meet this growing demand.

“This project is not merely a school upgrade; it is a vital community asset that will:

Advertisement

Address regional underfunding in rural sports infrastructure.

Provide a year-round hub for local clubs and societies, fostering community cohesion.

Improve the physical and mental well-being of both our youth and the wider adult population. Request for Council Consideration

Bolster

Mr O’Callaghan said the school was seeking a formal letter of support from the council to ‘bolster our funding applications’.

“Such an endorsement would demonstrate the regional significance of this project to the Department of Education and Sport NI,” he wrote.

The school’s request for a letter of support is due to be discussed at a council meeting this evening.