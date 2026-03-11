Newtownbutler man threatened to burn down his house

A NEWTOWNBUTLER man accused of assaulting his wife and threatening to burn down their house has been remanded in custody.

Dungannon Magistrates Court today heard the man allegedly said he would burn down the family home if his wife reported him to police.

The man, who cannot be identified to protect his wife’s identity, appeared before the court charged with common assault and making threats to damage property.

A police officer told the court the defendant was arrested after police received a call from the injured party yesterday, March 10, from a woman in distress.

She told officers that earlier that day, at around 3pm, she had been assaulted by her husband and that she and her children had fled the family home.

The woman said she and her daughter had flagged down a lorry driver and managed to get away.

She alleged her husband pushed her onto a sofa and struck her a number of times. Her young daughter then lay on top of her in an attempt to stop the attack.

The daughter confirmed this account and told police that, on a previous occasion, she had overheard her father saying he would burn down the family home if his wife reported him to police.

The woman told officers she and her daughter were in fear for their lives.

The court heard the man was arrested some time later. During police interview he admitted he had been out searching for his wife and child.

He also admitted pushing his wife and said he may have made the threat, but claimed it was made in a ‘flippant’ manner and was not intended to scare her.

Police told the court the defendant had been ‘confrontational’ during interview.

However, his defence solicitor disputed this, saying it was simply the way his client communicated.

It was also revealed the man has 34 previous convictions, including some for violent offences.

He was remanded in custody and a bail hearing has been scheduled for next week at Dungannon Magistrates Court.