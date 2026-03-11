Man charged with murder of Ellie Flanagan

POLICE in Fermanagh who are investigating the death of the late Ellie Flanagan have confirmed that a man has been charged with ‘murder and possession of an offensive weapon with intent’.

”Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team, investigating the murder of Ellie Flanagan in Enniskillen, have charged a man to court,” a statement read.

COURT HEARING

”The 45-year-old has been charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon with intent, and is due to appear before Strabane Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, Thursday 12th March, via video link.”

“As is normal procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”