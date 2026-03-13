Lack man Laurence leads the way in Irish trad music

He may have established himself as one of the top trad musicians in America and Europe, but for Laurence Nugent it’s all comes back to family and Fermanagh.

Born in April 1970, Laurence was always destined for a career in Irish traditional music. His father, Sean, was a respected music tutor, teaching many young local people.

Five decades later, Laurence recalls how céilí music sessions in his home on the Ederney border and witnessing the talents of the MacConnell brothers from Bellanaleck, including the late Mickey who sadly passed away last year, inspired his music career.

“It was an every night occurrence. If people weren’t coming in for lessons, the ‘The Pride of Erin Ceili Band’ were practicing and there was always a few tunes going,” Laurence told the ‘Herald.

“I can remember Cathal and Mickey MacConnell sitting at the fire and playing music. At that time, everybody was playing something and I started with the tin whistle and progressed after that.”

Transatlantic trad

Alongside his studies, Laurence led music classes in Irvinestown and Tempo. But growing up in Fermanagh in the 1980s, employment was hard to come by and he decided to head across the Atlantic.

“I was 19. I had cousins there and now I find myself there after 35 years,” the 55-year-old said.

Laurence bounced from job to job in his first few weeks in the States, before he decided to pursue a full-time career in Irish traditional music. It’s a career that has spanned for four decades.

“America is such a different place to Fermanagh. I come from a little village of Lack and I went to Greenwich Village. I thought it was another village, but it was a wee bit bigger,” Laurence said.

“You’re exposed to all sorts and as time went on, I was meeting musicians from all over America and different background. I dabbled into jazz, backed up some singers and other genres.”

Emigration was high in the 1980s and the Irish pub scene in the US was a huge attraction.

“There were tonnes of immigrants. The bars were full seven nights a week,” said Laurence.

“When I went there, there was 40 million people claiming Irish ancestry in America. It was a massive place compared to Fermanagh and even in little towns there was people of Irish descent.

“There was one strip in Queens in New York and there must have been about 40 Irish pubs in a 10-block radius. The Irish scene was huge, it really was, and I gigged in them all.”

Talent on tour

Laurence began to earn a reputation as a talented Irish traditional musician and he toured across the States, collaborating with Coventry woman Sarah McQuaid, and other talented musicians.

He performed across America and has headlined spots at major American trad festivals including Milwaukee Irish Fest, San Francisco Irish Fest and the Glen Echo Festival in Washington DC.

Laurence also spent time touring Europe, Canada and Asia and he enjoyed the experiences.

“The diversity of culture from people all over the world and being in a place like that really opens you’re eyes – it’s not like life in Fermanagh. It’s a multi-cultural experience,” he said.

The musician made regular trips home to teach music at the Willie Clancy Summer School and he basked in glory when he won the Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann titles in 1994 and 1995.

“It wasn’t something that I was really into, but my Dad was big into Comhaltas and to win the All-Ireland was prestigious. It was nice for him really,” Laurence remembered.

“Making my Dad proud was important to me and I think he was. When I won it the first time, I took it back to America and the lads filled it full of whiskey. I left it with Dad the second time.”

Home coming

After celebrating his 55th birthday, the Lack man has committed to splitting his time between America and Fermanagh. He recently purchased a house, on the outskirts of Dromore.

He’s now a regular performer in some bars in Enniskillen, performing with local man, Gary Curley.

“I like being able to go up to Pat’s or Blake’s to play a few tunes with Gary,” the Lack man said.

“It’s unbelievable the amount of young players who are playing at such a high standard. Some of the kids in Fermanagh and Tyrone are incredible, I’m amazed by their talent.

“I find a huge difference now from when I went away. The young ones coming in from Roslea, Newtownbutler and rural places can play multiple instruments so well. It’s very good to see.”

Reflecting back on his distinguished career in Irish traditional music, the Fermanagh man said he has some “spectacular memories” and he’s remaining committed to his career in music.

“I’ve spectacular memories. It’s been a great experience,” said Laurence.

“I’ve enjoyed playing in Japan, all over Europe and America. I’ve been to Alaska 20 times – places the ordinary person wouldn’t get to go unless you were going on a holiday or playing music.”