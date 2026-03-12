Fermanagh support group marks beginning of a new era

A SPECIAL candle-lighting ceremony has marked the formal coming together of Fermanagh and Omagh Women’s Aid.

Staff, supporters and partner organisations gathered at the Strule Arts Centre in Omagh on Tuesday for the event.

The poignant moment saw the new co-chairs of the organisation, Cathy McCaul and Angela McKinney, light two candles before a third was lit to symbolise the uniting of the two groups and the beginning of a new chapter for the service.

Those attending the launch included the new chief executive officer of Fermanagh and Omagh Women’s Aid, Kerrie Flood, along with Sonya McMullan, Regional Services Manager for the Women’s Aid Federation, public prosecutor Emma Rafferty and PSNI Detective Superintendent Lindsay Fisher.

Strengthen

Speaking at the event, Ms Flood said the amalgamation would strengthen the organisation’s ability to support women and families experiencing domestic abuse.

“It is about giving a voice to the work that we do, and we can do that really well when people come together,” she said.

“I could not be prouder of our team in Fermanagh and Omagh for the work that they do.

“This launch is a reminder of why this work matters so much – the women in this room are saving lives every day.”

She also reflected on the wider context in which the organisation continues its work.

“We remember here today all of those women who have lost their lives at the hands of men, and all of those families who continue to live in fear as a result of domestic violence.”

Figures shared at the event highlighted the ongoing need for support services locally. In the Omagh area alone, 42 women were accommodated in the refuge in the year to May 2025, along with 26 children, while a further 77 women received support through community-based services.

Tribute

Ms Flood also paid tribute to the generations of staff and volunteers who have supported Women’s Aid locally since it was first established more than 50 years ago.

“They supported women and children over many years and shaped us as staff members and volunteers.

“They poured into us so that we could pour into other women.”

The chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Barry McElduff, said the council had a long-standing relationship with Women’s Aid and recognised the vital work it carries out across the district.

“For many years the council has lobbied for additional resources for organisations providing domestic abuse services and support across the district,” he said.

“The guidance and support provided by Fermanagh and Omagh Women’s Aid during the development of the council’s Domestic Abuse Policy were extremely beneficial, and the training provided has helped to firmly embed this policy into council practice.”