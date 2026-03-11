Enniskillen RAF cadet appointed to ceremonial role

AN ENNISKILLEN teenager has been appointed to serve the county in a prestigious ceremonial role.

On Saturday 15-year-old Victoria Benson was appointed to be the Lord Lieutenants Cadet for Fermanagh.

Victoria, who is a corporal at the local Royal Air Force Air Cadets (RAFAC) squadron in the town, is the first cadet to take up the ceremonial post since the squadron was established nearly two years ago.

Duties

The Lord Lieutenants Cadet is a ceremonial duty which dates back at least 200 years. Their role is to represent youth organisations and accompany the Lord Lieutenant in their duties.

Wing Commander of RAFAC in Northern Ireland, Chris Hodges, congratulated Cpl Benson on her appointment.

“Definitely one of the best experiences as an air cadet Wing Commander is to attend the appointment of new Lord Lieutenant Cadets. For Corporal Benson from the Enniskillen squadron she will be taking her first steps into what will be a fantastic year that she will remember forever!”

Pilot Officer Spencer Mitchell, who helps run the Enniskillen Squadron, spoke of the ‘pride’ felt by the air cadets.

“Victoria’s appointment as the Lord Lieutenant’s Cadet is a momentous achievement for the squadron, especially for how new the unit is. It is fitting that Cpl Benson wears her cadet blues as Lord Brookeborough himself was an air cadet during his youthful years.

“Though Cpl Benson was most deserving of this role; her dedication to the organisation, her turn-out and her professionalism when wearing her uniform is just spectacular.