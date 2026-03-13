Fermanagh mourns death of father-of-four Niall Murphy

THE county has been stunned following the death of father-of-four Niall Murphy who was remembered as ‘a great friend’ to many and for his love of poker.

Formerly of Old Rossorry Park in Enniskillen, Mr Murphy passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 11.

Mr Murphy was the former co-owner of Northwest Poker. The organisation paid a heartfelt online tribute to Mr Murphy, saying there as ‘great sadness’ across the poker community on the island.

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“Many people across the poker community throughout Ireland knew Niall and will remember him as someone who always had time for a chat with everyone,” the tribute read.

“Over the years, he shook the hands of countless men and women, congratulating them as he paid out at the end of the night — moments many players will always remember.”

Condolences were extended from across the poker community, with a wave of tributes paid from Mr Murphy’s many friends.

“I can’t believe I’m reading this. Niall was one of a few men who understand many and he was great to have known and to have a great friend even from a distance,” one mourner remembered.

Another tribute read: “We had many a good night playing in Cavan and Niall was always the life and soul of the party. So many good memories and hands that are still talked about years later.”

Known affectionately by many as ‘Big Murph’, Mr Murphy was a well-known and active member of the Fermanagh community.

“Shocked to hear this news. I’ve great memories of ‘Big Murph’ from my school days in St Michael’s. Last time I spoke to him was outside the chapel and he hadn’t changed,” a friend remembered.

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“Hard to believe this. Niall was a lovely man who had a strong faith and attended Mass regularly. Sincere sympathy to his family and friends at this difficult time.”

Mr Murphy is survived by his children Éirinn, Teagan, Georgia and Davóg, their mother Nicola, his mother Kathleen, his brothers Bernard and Liam and his sisters Sinead (Michael) and Lorraine (Gareth).

He is predeceased by his father Gregory.

Funeral arrangements are to be confirmed.