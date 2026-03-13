Fermanagh drink driver fled the scene of collision

AN intoxicated driver who fled the scene of a collision near Plumbridge had endangered the lives of emergency services personnel.

Brian McCann (22) of Killymittan Road, Ballinamallard appeared before Strabane Magistrates Court on Thursday charged with driving under the influence, failing to remain at the scene and failing to report the collision.

The court heard that on February 8 police were tasked to the scene of the collision on the Lisnaragh Road. There officers observed McCann’s vehicle on its roof with flames emitting from the underside.

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Later the defendant was located walking away from the scene in the direction of Dunamanagh. When police arrived McCann was carrying a piece of his car’s number plate.

The defendant subsequently failed a breathalyser test but had to attend hospital for treatment. He was then arrested.

On Thursday Strabane Magistrates Court heard that McCann’s failure to report the collision had endangered emergency services personnel as his vehicle later exploded.

Representing McCann in court, barrister, Ciaran Roddy explained that his client had consumed a ‘significant’ amount of alcohol the night before but had mistakenly thought he was fit to drive.

Mr Roddy emphasised that the defendant had no previous record and that the whole experience had been a ‘salutary’ lesson for him.

Prior to passing sentence, District Judge Alana McSorley said, “This incident put a number of people at risk.”

She handed McCann a 12-month driving disqualification and fines totaling £450.

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She also made a compensation order to Air Ambulance for £250.