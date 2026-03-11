+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Enniskillen Magistrates Court.

Enniskillen woman denies assaulting individual in pub

Posted: 1:00 pm March 11, 2026

A NUMBER of charges from an incident in an Enniskillen bar almost exactly a year ago are to be contested.

Gemma Louise Johnston (26), from Trasna Park, Enniskillen, is accused of assaulting a woman causing actual bodily harm, damaging her clothing and using disorderly behaviour on licenced premises on March 15 2025.

When the charges were put to Johnston at Enniskillen Magistrates Court, she pleaded not guilty to all.

District Judge Alana McSorley adjourned the case until March 23 when a contest date is to be fixed.

