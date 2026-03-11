Enniskillen set for spectacular St Patrick’s Day event

ENNISKILLEN is set to come alive next week as the team at Project St Patrick return with two days packed with music, storytelling, and family fun across the island town.

The festivities kick off on St Patrick’s Eve (Monday, March 16) at Enniskillen Castle, featuring a free rock-folk gig by The Porter Bellys, a variety of food and drink stalls and a glittering illuminated flotilla of more than 40 boats on Lough Erne, with public viewing from the Broadmeadow.

Last year, over 5,000 people attended the evening, and organisers are encouraging visitors to stay overnight to enjoy the full weekend experience.

On St Patrick’s Day (Tuesday), the fun continues with a Free Family Fun Day from 1pm to 3.30pm around the castle and Broadmeadow.

Families can enjoy interactive activities, traditional music and dance, opportunities to explore Lough Erne, and free sweet treats. The festivities aim to celebrate the theme ‘Shamrocks & Shared Stories,’ highlighting storytelling as part of the region’s heritage.

The traditional parade begins at 3.30pm, winding from Castle to Castle across Enniskillen’s bridges, featuring a mix of traditional floats, modern carnival-style entries, and pre-parade entertainment from folkabilly group The Hand Me Downs, with surprise appearances along the route.

Crowd numbers of up to 30,000 are expected throughout the day.

Speaking at the launch of the events last month, Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Councillor Barry McElduff, said:

“Enniskillen and Omagh host the two main St Patrick’s Day events for Counties Fermanagh and Tyrone.

“These celebrations attract significant visitor numbers, support the local economy, and provide a full day of programmed activity for families and communities across the District.

“They are fantastic family-friendly events as well of course”.

Chair of Project St Patrick, Feargal Shannon added, “The enhanced two-day programme in Enniskillen will provide a major lead-in to St Patrick’s Day, with music, food and drink at Enniskillen Castle, the flotilla on Lough Erne, celebrating Ireland’s Only Island Town.

“We look forward to welcoming visitors and locals alike across both days.”

Advance bookings are encouraged for quiet viewing spaces and accessibility options. Updates and event details are available via the Project St Patrick and Council social media channels.