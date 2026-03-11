Enniskillen parade will lead to traffic disruption

POLICE have said there will be traffic disruption in Enniskillen next Tuesday due to the town’s St Patrick’s Day celebrations.

The main issues will be as a result of the parade through the town centre.

Delays should be expected from around 2:30pm as participants and supporters arrive to assemble at Enniskillen Castle car park.

The parade will leave at around 3.30pm and proceed onto Wellington Road, Friths Pass, Belmore Street, East Bridge Street, Townhall Street, High Street, Church Street, Darling Street, Castle Street, concluding at Wellington Road – Castle Car Park at around 6pm.

A police spokesperson said officers will be on the ground on the day to accommodate the flow of traffic.

“However, road users may wish to seek another route if not attending a parade to avoid any unnecessary delays.

“There will also be some parking restrictions along the main parade routes and organisers ask the public to respect any area identified for blue badge holders or where ‘No Parking Cones’ are placed.

“Street Traders wishing to trade along the route are advised that they must have a valid Street Traders License issued by Fermanagh & Omagh District Council and are asked to ensure that stalls do not encroach onto the road,” added the PSNI spokesperson, who said they hope everyone has a safe and enjoyable day.