Boho community remembers ‘lovely lady’ Teresa Jones

THE late Teresa Jones was remembered as a ‘lovely lady’ and as a stalwart of the rural community in Boho.

Formerly of Corr, Boho, Ms Jones passed away peacefully at the Tilery Nursing Home on Monday, March 2.

Ms Jones was an active member of the local community, taking on a key role in many different activities and events in Boho.

Community tributes

Many locals in Boho and the surrounding areas remembered Ms Jones for her kind nature and personality.

“Teresa was such a kind-hearted, wonderful wee lady who will be sorely missed,” one tribute read.

Another mourner remembered: “So sorry to hear this news. I’ve wonderful childhood memories of a lovely lady. RIP Teresa.”

A number of local GAA clubs, including Derrygonnelly Harps GFC and Belcoo O’Reilly’s GAA, extended their condolences following Ms Jones’ passing.

She is survived by her son Charlie (Mary), John (Anne), Owen (Teresa), Barney, Gaby (Sharon) and Ollie (Imelda) and her brothers John (Kathleen), Patrick (Anne), Roger (Attracta) and Bernard.

She is predeceased by her parents John and Lily Roddy, her husband Charlie, her son Peter (Martina), her brother James and her sisters Kathleen, Betty and Bridget.

Following her Requiem Mass at the Sacred Heart Church in Boho, she was interred in the adjoining cemetery.