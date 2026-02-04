Today’s death notices – Wednesday, February 4

Patrick (Pat) Dooris, late of 93 Cornagrade Road, Enniskillen, BT74 6DX, passed away peacefully on 3rd February 2026 at South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Loving son of the late Phil and Kathleen Dooris and dearly loved brother of the late Sr Kathleen. Sadly missed by his brother Brian, sisters Olive, Tracy, Pam and Freda, sister-in-law Patsy, brother-in-law Barry, his nieces and nephew, extended family, close neighbours and his wide circle of friends. Pat will repose at his late residence from 11.30am onward on Wednesday 4th February and from 11.30am to 4.30pm on Thursday 5th February. Pat will leave his late residence at 6.30pm on Thursday 5th February to arrive at St Michael’s Church, Darling Street, Enniskillen at 7.00pm. Funeral mass for Pat will take place on Friday 6th February at 11am followed by burial in Breandrum Cemetery. Mass can be viewed on Parish webcam. No flowers please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired c/o John McKeegan Undertaker or any family member to WHSCT SWAH Ward 2. Those who die in grace go no further from us than God and God is very near. Rest in Peace Pat.

Brigid Teresa Shannon (nee Harron), 11 Clachan Court, Derrylin, Co Fermanagh BT92 9AB, Saturday 10th January 2026, suddenly, loving mum to Orlaith (Des), Roisin (Cameron) and Niall (Michelle), devoted grandmother to Liam, Natalie, Erin, Dillon, Molly, Aoife, Cara, Malachy, Connie, Ruairi, and Luke, who were her world. Sister to Jean (Ivor), Gabriel, Francis (Margaret), Kitty (Tom), Ally (Marian), Cormac (Angela), Geraldine & the late Evelyn & Brendan RIP. Remains reposing at her home on Wednesday from 12.00 noon until 8.00 pm. Family time thereafter. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30 am to arrive for 11.00 am Requiem Mass in St Ninnidh’s Church, Derrylin, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing daughters, son, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, her wider family circle and many friends and neighbours in Derrylin. Eternal rest grant on to her soul. May she rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Margaret Rooney (Nee Reilly), Corbane, Roslea, Co Fermanagh BT92 7DY unexpectedly but peacefully at home in the loving care of her family. Predeceased by her husband Michael, parents Eugene and Margaret Reilly, brothers John, Eamon, Phil and sister Nora. A much loved mother to Mary, Kathleen (Alan), Pauline (Nevil), Jim (Pauline) and Margaret and a treasured grandmother to Katie, Eva, Sarah, Ben, Sam, Steven, Jodie, Shannon, Leah, Kerri, Michael, Georgia and great grandmother to Morrigan. A dear sister to Mary and Kathleen. May Margaret’s gentle soul rest in eternal peace. Margaret will repose at Swift & McCaffrey Funeral home today Monday (2nd) from 7.30pm – 10pm and tomorrow Tuesday (3rd) from 2pm concluding with prayers at 7pm. Margaret’s funeral cortege will arrive at St Tierney’s Church, Roslea on Wednesday for funeral mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Margaret’s funeral mass will be live streamed on www.churchservice.tv/roslea. HOUSE PRIVATE AT ALL TIMES. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her daughters, son, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren and great grandchild, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and large circle of family and friends.

Vera Young, Called home on 2nd February 2026, peacefully at her late residence, 2 Lowtherstown Court, Irvinestown, Co. Fermanagh BT94 1JJ. Reposing in McKerveys Funeral Home, 22 Erne Drive, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh BT93 0EN on Tuesday 3rd February from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral service in the funeral home on Wednesday morning the 4th February at 11am followed by Interment in Derryvullen Parish Church Cemetery, Irvinestown at 12.15pm. Vera will be sadly missed by her many neighbours and friends. Peace Perfect Peace.