Today’s death notices – Wednesday, February 25

KEITH February 24th 2026 Peacefully in The South West Acute Hospital Enniskillen, James ( Jim ) 21 Lisnagole Road, Maguiresbridge, Co Fermanagh and formerly of Drumcrow, Derrylane, Co Cavan. A short service of prayer will take place in Dowler’s Funeral Home, 227 Main street, Lisnaskea Co. Fermanagh on Thursday 26th February At 12 noon before leaving for funeral service in Derrylane Parish Church, Co. Cavan H12X 821 at 2pm followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Drumhaw Day Centre Comforts Fund c/o Dowler’s Funeral Services, 7 Cherryhilll, Gortacharn, Lisnaskea, Co.Fermanagh BT92 0LE Deeply regretted by his sorrowing Nephews, Nieces and their families “ Safe in the arms of Jesus”