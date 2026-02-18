Today’s death notices – Wednesday, February 18

McGarry, Kevin, Maguiresbridge, Co Fermanagh, formerly of 45 Gardiners Cross, Maguiresbridge, BT94 4PY, died peacefully in the South-West Acute Hospital on Monday 16th February 2026, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Bernadette, treasured father of Shauna Kelly (Leonard), Kevin (Fiona), Brendan, Declan (Bernadette), Cathal (Martina) and John-Paul (Leah). Loving and devoted grandfather of Clara, Darryl, Oisín, Niamh, Cillian, Caoimhe, Aodhán, Daithí, Dónal, Lorcan, Alannah, Sophia, Olivia and Caiden. Cherished brother of Frank, Theresa Nicholas, Kate McClelland, Eddie and Bernie McGrenaghan. Kevin will be reposing in his late residence from 12 noon each day on both Wednesday 18th February 2026 and Thursday 19th February 2026. Kevin will leave his late residence at 10.30am on Friday 20th February for 11am Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Maguiresbridge, followed by his burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, with donations in lieu kindly accepted for the Air Ambulance c/o McAtee Funeral Directors, 163 Edergole Road, Fintona, BT78 2NQ. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife, daughter, sons, son in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, in laws, nephews, nieces and entire family circle and friends. Our Lady pray for him.

PARKINSON February 15th 2026 Peacefully at his home 324 Belfast Road, Drumhoy, Brookeborough Co. Fermanagh George Francis, father of Mark and John, grandfather of Sam Brother of Lilly, Rhonda, and the late Gordon and Raymond Friends are welcome to call at his home on Tuesday to meet with the family Funeral service will be in Dowler’s Funeral Home, 227 Main Street, Lisnaskea BT92 0JH On Wednesday 18th February at 2pm followed by interment in Galloon Churchyard Newtownbutler House private please on the morning of the funeral Deeply regretted by his sorrowing family