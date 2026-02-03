Today’s death notices – Tuesday, February 3

Marie Hanna (née Shannon), Carrickapolin Road, Brookborough, Co. Fermanagh. Marie passed away today 31st January 2026 peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. Loving daughter of the late Mary Alice and Frank Shannon. (R.I.P.) Beloved wife of Owen and loving mother of Rosemary Rogan (Peter), Bernadette McGoldrick (Patrick), Andrew (Lindsey), Paul (Roisin), and Catherine. Sister of Cathy, Mary, Andy and predeceased by her brothers P.J. and Francis. Marie will repose at her late residence this evening Monday from 6pm until 9pm and again tomorrow Tuesday from 2pm until 9pm with removal on Wednesday morning at 10-30 am to arrive at St Marys Church, Brookeborough for 11o’clock funeral mass followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private to family and friends on Wednesday morning please. Marie will be sadly missed by her sisters-in-law Catherine, Mena, Ann and brother-in-law Noel and by her grandchildren Finn, Eleanor, Isabelle, Jessica, Grace, Emilia, Sean, Harry, Olivia and Elsie and by all who loved her. May Marie’s gentle soul rest in peace. There will be a shuttle bus service during wake times from Stonepark Baptist Church carpark on Main Fivemiletown Road BT94 4GW. St Padre Pio pray for her.

JACKSON, Robert (David). 1st February 2026, surrounded by his loving family in the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Robert “David” late of Dublin Road, Enniskillen. A dear son of the late David and Annie Jackson, and a much loved husband of the late May. Also, a beloved partner of Primrose Woodburn, and a dear brother of Winston, Yvonne, Derek, Lily and the late Valerie and Greeta. And a special uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Family home private please. Friends and neighbours are welcome to call at Colebrooke Parish Hall on Tuesday evening from 7.00pm until 9.00pm. A service of thanksgiving for the life of David will take place on Wednesday at 2.00pm in St Ronan’s Parish Church, Colebrooke, followed by interment in the adjoining Churchyard. Donations in memory of David are to Pulmonary Fibrosis NI. Please make all cheques payable to “Pulmonary Fibrosis NI” and forward to Marcus Madill Funeral Director, Office & Funeral Home, Drumclay Park North, Irvinestown Road, Enniskillen, BT74 6ND. David will be sadly missed and always lovingly remembered by Primrose and all his family and family circle. “Until we meet again”.

Mena Keaney, 31st January 2026, late of the Graan Abbey Care Home and 278 Lattone Road, Drumkeenagh, Belcoo, Co Fermanagh. Pre-deceased by her parents Tom and Kate, her sisters Mary, Kathleen, Tess, Maggie and Dympna also her brothers Tom, Joe and Patrick RIP. Mena’s remains will repose for wake in St Sinnell’s Sanctuary, Belcoo on Tuesday 3rd February from 3.00pm to 6.00pm, followed by removal to St. Patricks Church, Holywell at 6.30pm arriving for 7.00pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11.00am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews and entire family circle. MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE.